Q2 2020 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.



Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close. With me on the call this afternoon is David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer. We'll begin with some prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.



During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our plans to execute on our growth strategy, our ability to maintain existing and acquiring new customers, and other statements regarding our plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate,