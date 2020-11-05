Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Marc Griffin. Please go ahead, sir.
Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Tricia Chiodo, our Chief Financial Officer. They'll begin with prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.
During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our plans to execute on our growth strategy, our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers and other statements regarding our plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect,
Q3 2020 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...