Q2 2022 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Zindler, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Zindler - Verra Mobility Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.



During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance, our plans to execute on our growth strategy, the benefits of our strategic acquisitions, our ability to maintain existing and acquired new