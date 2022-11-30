Nov 30, 2022 / 05:55PM GMT

Nikolai Chrin Cremo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to day 2 of the Credit Suisse FinTech -- Credit Suisse Technology Conference. My name is Nick Cremo. I help lead the payments and fintech team here at Credit Suisse.



Delighted to have the Verra Mobility team here with us today. We have David Roberts, CEO; and Craig Conti, CFO. Thank you very much for being here.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great to be here.



Nikolai Chrin Cremo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



So I know first, they have a presentation that we're going to run through briefly just to provide a brief overview of the company. So I'll let you guys take it away.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, and thank you all for being here. Hopefully, we're local to Arizona.