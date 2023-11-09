Q3 2023 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Zindler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark Zindler - Verra Mobility Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed along with our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.verramobility.com.



With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.



Management may make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company. We