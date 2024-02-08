Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. Welcome to Verisign's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Recording of this call is not permitted unless preauthorized. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Atchley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.
David Atchley - VeriSign, Inc. - VP, Treasury & IR
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Verisign's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me are Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and CEO; Todd Strubbe, President and COO; and George Kilguss, Executive Vice President and CFO.
This call and presentation are being webcast from the Investor Relations website, which is available under About Verisign on verisign.com. There you will also find our earnings release. At the end of this call, the presentation will be available on that site, and within a few hours, the replay of the call will be posted.
Financial results in our earnings release are unaudited, and our remarks include forward-looking
Q4 2023 Verisign Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...