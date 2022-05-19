May 19, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to Vitru's conference call to present the synergies of our business combination with UniCesumar. Pedro Graca, Vitru's CEO; and Carlos Freitas, Vitru's CFO, are here with us today.



Before proceeding, we'd like to clarify that any statements that may be made during this conference call regarding the prospects of the business combination between Vitru and UniCesumar projections, operating and financial goals are based on beliefs and assumptions of the company's management as well as information currently available to both