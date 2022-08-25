Q2 2022 Vitru Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vitru's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available on Vitru's IR website.



Now I'd like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Carlos Freitas, Vitru's CFO. Please, you may begin.



Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas - Vitru Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us again.



It's a real pleasure to be here with you all for the release of our second quarter 2022 numbers. Here with me, I have Pedro Graca (inaudible), our co-CEO, Maria Carolina GonÃ§alves, the Head of our IR department; and Raquel Suzaki, (inaudible) from our Investor Relations team.



A slide presentation will be part of today's webcast, which is available at Vitru in our IR website at investors.vitru.com.br. So I trust you all have this presentation in front of you. And before we begin, I'd like to make note that as detailed on Slide 2 of the