Q1 2023 Vitru Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening to you all.Â Thank you for waiting. I welcome you to the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We advise you that the video conference is being recorded, and it will be available inÂ Vitru'sÂ Investor Relations website, where the complete material of our earnings call can be found. You can also download the presentation from the chat icon. During the company's presentation, all participants will have their microphones disabled, then we will start the Q&A session and at this point, you'll be able to use your microphone. (Operator Instructions)Â



We emphasize that the information contained in this presentation and any statements that may be made during the earnings calls regarding Vitru's business prospects, projections, and operation, and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's management as well as information currently available. Forward considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors