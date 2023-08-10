Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, everyone. Thank you for waiting and welcome to Vitru Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We advise you that the video conference is being recorded and will be available on Vitru's Investors Relations website, where the complete material of our earning call can be found. You can also download the presentation from the chat icon. (Operator Instructions) We emphasize that the information contained in this presentation in any statements that may be made during the earning call regarding view to this business, prospects, projections and operation and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's management, as well as information currently available.
Forward considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and they refer to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, market conditions and other operating factors may affect Vitru's future performance and lead to results that differ materially and those expressed
Q2 2023 Vitru Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...