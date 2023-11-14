Q3 2023 Vitru Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to (inaudible) Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and the audio file will be available after the event is concluded.



Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the company's management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



With us here today, we have [Nicholas Burridge], the company's CFO. Now I will turn the conference over to Mr. [Burridge]. You may begin your presentation.



Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas - Vitru Limited - Chief Financial & IR Officer



Hello, good morning, everyone. I guess, that she's confused. My name is Carlos Freitas. I'm the CFO of Vitru, as you know, and I'm pleased here to present the results of our third quarter '23 numbers.



Here with me