VirTra Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to VirTra, Inc.'s Virtual Annual General Meeting of Stockholders. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Bob Ferris, Chairman and CEO of VirTra, Inc. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert D. Ferris - VirTra, Inc. - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and welcome to VirTra's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Bob Ferris. I am VirTra's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and I will be moderating today's meeting. Please note that at the conclusion of the formal business portion of today's meeting, I'll open the floor up for questions.



As we begin now with the formal business of the meeting, I would like to read a cautionary statement. During the course of this meeting and any statements or answers to questions, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. Actual events or results could differ materially. We are not undertaking any