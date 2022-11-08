VirTra Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the VirTra, Inc. Virtual Annual General Meeting of Stockholders. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Bob Ferris, Chairman and CEO of VirTra, Inc. Please go ahead.



Robert D. Ferris - VirTra, Inc. - Co-CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good afternoon. Will the meeting please come to order. My name is Bob Ferris, and I am the Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of VirTra. Welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of VirTra. This meeting is being webcast live, and the webcast will be posted on our website for a period of time after the meeting.



The matters on which the stockholders at the meeting are voting are to: one, elect 5 directors; two, ratify the appointment of Haynie & Company as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; and three, transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting.



I would like to begin the