Vuzix Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Vuzix Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Paul Travers, CEO and President of Vuzix Corporation. Mr. Travers, the floor is yours.



Paul J. Travers - Vuzix Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Vuzix Corporation. Today's event is a virtual-only meeting and is a live audio webcast. We believe in engaging with our stockholders safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope that this virtual meeting will maximize the participation of stockholders regardless of their location. Thank you very much to those who are participating in our virtual meeting online today.



I call your attention to the rules of conduct set forth for this meeting. These are available to each shareholder in the files section in the lower left of the screen. If you need a copy of the annual report or