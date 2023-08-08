Q2 2023 Vuzix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Ed McGregor - Vuzix Corporation - Director of IR



Welcome to the Vuzix Second Quarter and 2023 ending June 30 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. With us today are Vuzix CEO, Paul Travers; and our CFO, Grant Russell.



Before I turn the call over to Paul, I'd like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that are contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform