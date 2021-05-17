May 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Edward Loew, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.
Edward A. Loew - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer, Senior VP of Strategy & IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Vivos Therapeutics First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of the company's earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vivoslife.com. With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2021 as well as recent developments. Following these formal remarks, we will be prepared to answer your questions.
I would also like to remind everyone
Q1 2021 Vivos Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...