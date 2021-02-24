Feb 24, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VivoPower International PLC half-year results conference call. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Chin, Chairman and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Welcome to the VivoPower International half-year results presentation for the six months ended December 31, 2020. I'm going to kick off with a strategic and operational review and then I'll also cover the financial review for the period.



So just going straight to the executive summary, which is set out on page 3. The headline is our results for the half year were affected by strict COVID lockdowns, but our growth outlook is very strong as a result of the Tembo acquisition.



Our revenues declined 28% year on year to $22.7 million primarily as a result of strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Australia, causing delays to scheduled works for our Aevitas business units. As a consequence, gross