Aug 23, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VivoPower International PLC fiscal 2021 full-year earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Chin, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.



Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Executive Chairman and CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to [our] earnings results call. I'm going to start on page 2 of the presentation. So in a nutshell, it's been an unusual year. We've had our results impacted by COVID lockdowns, but we've also delivered some transformational milestones, which have really transformed the growth trajectory of the company.



Group revenues were down 16%. That compares to $48 million for the previous year, and as I mentioned, that's driven by COVID-19-related lockdowns, which caused operational disruption and project delays in our Australian business. That figure includes a $1.4 million contribution from Tembo