Aug 23, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the VivoPower International PLC fiscal 2021 full-year earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Chin, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.
Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Executive Chairman and CEO
Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to [our] earnings results call. I'm going to start on page 2 of the presentation. So in a nutshell, it's been an unusual year. We've had our results impacted by COVID lockdowns, but we've also delivered some transformational milestones, which have really transformed the growth trajectory of the company.
Group revenues were down 16%. That compares to $48 million for the previous year, and as I mentioned, that's driven by COVID-19-related lockdowns, which caused operational disruption and project delays in our Australian business. That figure includes a $1.4 million contribution from Tembo
Full Year 2021 VivoPower International PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...