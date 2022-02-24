Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Co-Founder & Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the half-year results presentation for VivoPower.



Let's jump straight to page 4, the executive summary. So headline is we've made good strategic progress over the last six months, but our results have been affected by extended COVID lockdowns in our key markets, particularly Australia. So the six-month revenue decreased 11% year on year to $18.9 million, reflecting the lockdown regime that we had to contend with, principally in Australia, which extended from July 21 and really just has finished now in February 22, and that's caused delays to scheduled works for the Aevitas business units as well as significantly curtailing kit deliveries' [drop].