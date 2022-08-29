Aug 29, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VivoPower International PLC fiscal year 2022 full-year earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin.



Kevin Chin - VivoPower International PLC - Co-Founder & CEO



Thank you, Victor. And welcome, everyone, to the FY22 earnings call for VivoPower International PLC. We'll jump straight into slide 2, which is the executive summary.



So in a nutshell, we have made significant strategic progress over the last 12 months. But we've had to continue with quite a few headwinds including lingering COVID effects from our businesses in Australia as well as foreign exchange.



So going through key points. Firstly, revenue declined to $37.6 million, primarily attributable to the strict COVID lockdowns, which we previously [provided] during the half-year results which unfortunately did expand through the majority of the periods