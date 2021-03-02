Q4 2020 Vaxart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vaxart Fiscal Year 2020 Corporate Update Conference Call and Webinar.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Holmes of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.



David Holmes -



Thank you, Hector. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vaxart Corporate Update Conference Call. With me today are Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart's Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Tucker, the company's Chief Scientific Officer. During the course of the conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding the future events and the future performance of the company. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as should, believe, could, potential, will, expected, plan and other words and terms of similar meaning.



Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates and clinical results and trial data, our