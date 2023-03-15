Q4 2022 Vaxart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Brant Biehn - Vaxart, Inc. - SVP for Business Operations



Good afternoon, and welcome to today's call. Joining us from Vaxart are Andrei Floroiu, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Sean Tucker, our Founder and Chief Science Officer; Dr. James Cummings, our Chief Medical Officer; and Phil Lee, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Vaxart may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's financial results, financial guidance, its future business strategies and operations, and its product development and regulatory progress, including statements about its ongoing or planned clinical