Q3 2023 Vaxart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vaxart Business Update and Third Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. A question and answer session will follow management's opening remarks. Individual investors may submit written questions to IR at Vaxart.com. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the webcast over to your host, Ed Berg, Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. Please go ahead Ed.



Edward Berg - Vaxart, Inc. - Senior VP & General Counsel



Good afternoon, and welcome to today's call. Joining us from Vaxart are Andrei Floroiu, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, Phillip Lee, Chief Financial Officer, and Brant Biehn Senior Vice President for Business Operations.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Vaxart may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's financial results, financial guidance, its future business strategies and operations, and its product development and regulatory progress,