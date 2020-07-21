Jul 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call. My name is Chad, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.
And now I will turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel?
Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer
Thank you, Chad. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. We'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. Our complete safe harbor statement is contained in Washington Trust's earnings press release and other documents that we file with the SEC. We encourage you to visit our investor relations site at ir.washtrust.com to visit our complete safe harbor statement and other public filings. Washington Trust trades on NASDAQ
Q2 2020 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...