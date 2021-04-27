Apr 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the meeting over to Edward Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Edward Otis Handy - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. I'm Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. On behalf of Washington Trust's Board of Directors and Executive Team, I'd like to welcome you to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I'll be presiding over today's meeting, which is being held live via webcast and will be available for replay shortly after the meeting on our Investor Relations website, ir.washtrust.com . This is the second straight year in which we've held our annual meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions. Believe me, there's no place I'd rather be right now than in Downtown Westerly, greeting each of you personally as has been our tradition for decades. However, the health, safety and well-being of our shareholders,