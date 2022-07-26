Q2 2022 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Today's call is being recorded.



And now I will turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel?



Elizabeth B. Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc's 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call.



Joining us for today's call are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Gim, President, and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President, and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from what is