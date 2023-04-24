Q1 2023 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Elizabeth Boyle Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s first quarter 2023 conference call. Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Mary Noons, who is our incoming President and COO, who will be succeeding Mark Gim, who is retiring effective with tomorrow's Annual Meeting and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation