Q3 2023 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call. My name is Emily, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



And now I will turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel?



Elizabeth Boyle Eckel - Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you, Emily. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s third quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Noons, President, Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on