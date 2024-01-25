Q4 2023 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call. My name is Seth, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, and Corporate Communications Officer. Ms. Eckel.



Elizabeth Eckel Washington Trust Bancorp - Inc. - EVP and Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023. Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Noons, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's