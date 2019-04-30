Q1 2019 Energous Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Energous Corporation First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would like to now turn the conference over to Mike Bishop with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mike Bishop -



Thank you, Alisa, and welcome everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that during today's call, the company will make forward-looking statements. These statements, whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by Federal Securities Laws, Energous disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect changes in expectations with regard to those events, conditions and circumstances. Also, please note that during this call, Energous will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC