Energous Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Good morning, all, and welcome to the Energous Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Rizzone. Mr. Rizzone, please go ahead, sir.



Stephen R. Rizzone - Energous Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to the Energous 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Stephen Rizzone, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the company. I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting. We are pleased to be able to transact this meeting virtually, which allows us to safely reach a greater number of our stockholders without the need to meet in person, especially in light of the current pandemic.



I will now call the meeting to order and introduce Brian Sereda, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, who will act as secretary of this annual meeting and keep the minutes. Brian?



Brian J. Sereda - Energous Corporation -