Energous Corp at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript

Unidentified Participant



All right. We're going to get started. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. Welcome.



Cesar Johnston - Energous Corporation - President & CEO



Yeah, thank you very much, and good morning. It's good to see that lunch is ready.



Great. I'm with Energous, I'm the CEO. I became the CEO for five quarters ago.



So today, I'm going to tell you what we've been working on for those five quarters. Certainly, there's been a number of years of major effort that we've put together. And it's coming together, and we'll show you how.



I hear that you're supposed to read all these before I start. So if you don't mind -- not true.



Okay. So what do we do? What is Energous? If I have to simplify for all of you what the company does, what we do is we actually energized rooms.



The same way for many generations, people have actually filled rooms with data. Examples of that is WiFi or Bluetooth. We actually fill rooms with energy, and that energy is basically generated using