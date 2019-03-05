Q4 2018 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weibo Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded on the 5th of March 2019. I'll now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Sandra Zhang the Investor Relations Manager. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Yunyun Zhang -



Thanks, operator. Welcome to Weibo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are our Chairman of the Board, Charles Chao; our CEO, Gaofei Wang; our SINA CFO, Bonnie Zhang; and our VP Finance and Interim CFO, Fei Cao.



The conference call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through Weibo's IR website.



Before the management remarks, I'd like to read you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking