May 23, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to Weibo reports first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 23rd of May 2019.
I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Sandra Zhang. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Yunyun Zhang - Sina Corporation & Weibo Corporation - IR Head
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Chairman of the Board, Charles Chao; our CEO, Gaofei Wang; our Sina Group CFO, Bonnie Zhang; and our VP Finance and Interim CFO, Fei Cao.
This conference call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through Weibo's IR website.
Before management remarks, I would like to read to you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements
Q1 2019 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
