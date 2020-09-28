Sep 28, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please be advised that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Ms. Sandra Zhang. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Sandra Zhang - SINA Corporation - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our VP Finance and Interim CFO, Fei Cao. This conference call is also being broadcast on Internet and is available through Weibo's IR website.
Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A
Q2 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 28, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
