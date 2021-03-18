Q4 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Sandra Zhang, Weibo IR. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Sandra Zhang - SINA Corporation - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fei Cao. The conference call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through Weibo's IR website.
Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
