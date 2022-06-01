Jun 01, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Weibo First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
And now, I'd like to hand the conference over to Ms. Sandra Zhang from Weibo IR team.
Thank you. Please go ahead.
Sandra Zhang - Weibo Corporation - IR Officer & Senior Financial Analyst
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining today are our Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fei Cao. The conference call is also being broadcasted on Internet and is also available through Weibo's IR website.
Before the management remarks, I would like to review the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A
Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 01, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...