Q1 2023 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weibo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sandra Zhang, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sandra Zhang - Weibo Corporation - IR Officer & Senior Financial Analyst



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fei Cao. The conference call is also being broadcasted on the Internet and is available through our IR website.



Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number