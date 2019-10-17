Q4 2019 WD-40 Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day and welcome to the WD-40 Company Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Kelley, Director of Investor Relations and corporate communications. Please proceed.



Wendy Kelley - WD-40 Company - Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. On our call today are WD-40 Company's Chief Executive Officer, Garry Ridge; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Rembolt. Also joining us for today's call is our recently appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Brass. Steve brings with him to this newly created position 28 years of experience with our brand and our culture. Welcome, Steve.



In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation, earnings press release