WD-40 Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Linda Lang;Nonexecutive Board Chair -



Okay. We all set. Can you guys hear me? Oh, hold on 1 second. Sorry. Okay. All set. Good afternoon. How is everyone? Excellent. I'm Linda Lang, WD-40 Company's Nonexecutive Board Chair, and I'm very happy to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As many of you know, this is my last meeting as a Director of WD-40. Maybe I'll be back in the audience next year, who knows. And I'll ask some really tough questions, but no, I'd be nice. But let me take a moment to thank my fellow board members for their support, for their dedication and further guidance in helping the company achieve its success. For those of you who own the stock, you're well aware of the tremendous value that has been added over the last several years, the last several decades actually. I'd also like to congratulate my friend, Garry, who will be taking over as Chairman. I have no doubt that he will be an outstanding leader in the boardroom, just as he is an outstanding leader outside the boardroom. Congratulations, Garry, and thank you for allowing us --



Of course,