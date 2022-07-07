Jul 07, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, and welcome to the WD-40 Company Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Ms. Wendy Kelley, Vice President of Stakeholder and Investor Engagement. Please proceed.
Wendy D. Kelley - WD-40 Company - Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Joining us on our call today are WD-40 Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Garry Ridge; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Rembolt; and President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brass. Also joining us for today's call is our Vice President, Global Finance Strategy and incoming Chief Financial Officer, Sara Hyzer.
In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation, earnings press release and
Q3 2022 WD-40 Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 07, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
