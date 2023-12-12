WD-40 Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to WD-40 Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the Q&A message icon.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Greg Sandfort, Chairman of WD-40 Company, Mr. Sandfort, the line is yours.



Gregory Sandfort WD-40 Co-Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to WD-40 Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Greg Sandfort, WD-40 Company's Nonexecutive Chairman of the Board. I'm very happy to welcome you to this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Before calling the meeting to order, I would like to introduce today's meeting participants. The following directors are in virtual attendance today. Cynthia Burks, served most recently as Chief People Officer and Culture Officer at Genentech, Incorporated. Daniel Carter, served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer