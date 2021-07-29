Q2 2021 Wrap Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon and welcome to the Wrap Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast.



We will provide an update on the progress we made in the second quarter of 2021, our growth strategy for the future and how we view our mission to lead the world's police in technology, training and de-escalation of situations requiring a restraint of noncompliant suspects.



Right now, I'm in our 11,000 square foot manufacturing facility and headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. This is where we manufacture our products. Here, each device and cartridge is assembled, shipped and packaged. The facilities are managed by an amazing group of talented and hardworking and dedicated people who put in the hours of production to ensure that each product functions flawlessly for law enforcement officers in the field. We are extremely grateful for their dedication.



Joining me on the call today are Tom Smith, our President and CEO; Jim Barnes, our Chief Financial Officer; and