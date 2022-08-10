Q2 2022 Wrap Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Paul Manley - Wrap Technologies, Inc. - VP for IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Wrap Technologies' second-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Paul Manley and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations. Today, our reconstituted management team will discuss this past quarter's performance and provide update on its business assessment and our new multi (technical difficulty). On today's call, I'm joined by Wrap's Chief Executive Officer, TJ Kennedy; Wrap's President, Kevin Mullins; and Wrap's recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Chris DeAlmeida.



I'd like to remind you that certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. The forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings press release and in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements today are made