Q3 2022 Wrap Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good afternoon. Welcome to Wrap Technologies third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today is our CEO, TJ Kennedy; our CFO, Chris DeAlmeida; and our President, Kevin Mullins. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at wrap.com/investors.



As a reminder to listeners, certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings press release and more fully in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements today are made of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.



Now, I would