Q1 2023 Wrap Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Wrap Technologies first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mullins; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chris DeAlmeida. Following their prepared remarks, we will have a few questions submitted from shareholders.



I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.wrap.com. Additionally, the company asks that all interested parties register on the new Investor Relations website at ir.wrap.com to continue to receive alerts and stock information.



As a reminder to listeners, certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.



These risks and uncertainties are described in our