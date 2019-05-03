Q1 2019 WillScot Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WillScot First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Matt Jacobsen, Vice President of Finance. You may begin, sir.



Matthew Jacobsen - Williams Scotsman International, Inc. - VP of Finance



Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements as defined under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our 2018 Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC today.



While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of today.



We'd like to remind you that some of the statements and responses to your questions in this