Q1 2020 WillScot Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WillScot Corporation First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Jacobsen, Vice President of Finance. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.



Matthew Jacobsen - Williams Scotsman International, Inc. - VP of Finance



Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our 2019 Form 10-K and other various SEC filings. While we may update forward-looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak