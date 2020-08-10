Aug 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host speaker, Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Emily Tadano - Mobile Mini, Inc. - Director of Treasury & IR



Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our press release, comments made on today's call and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A summary of these uncertainties is included in the safe harbor statement contained in our press release. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks, please refer to our 2019 Form 10-K and our other various SEC