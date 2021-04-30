Apr 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Nick Girardi - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. - Director of Treasury & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini First Quarter Earnings call. Participants on today's call include Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's presentation material may be found on the Investor Relations section of the WillScot Mobile Mini website.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session.